Juliana Ghani admits: I’m in love with a new man

Juliana Ghani admitted that she is in love with a new man, but for now she will keep his identity a secret. The revelation comes after her split from Teodor Getsov, with whom she has a son.

“I’m in love with a new man, whom I will keep secret for the time being,” Ghani told “Bulgaria Today.” She added: “When I have more information, if things develop that far for me, I will share it.”

Interest in the model’s personal life intensified after photos of her with Stefan Stoyanov, known from “Big Brother” 2025, were published. In the pictures, the two are close to each other, embracing, holding hands and posing together on a sofa. The posts are accompanied by heart and red rose emojis.

This led to speculation that Ghani and Stoyanov were a couple. She, however, denied that there was a romantic relationship between them and described their connection as friendly and professional.

“We’re just party buddies. Nothing more,” Juliana Ghani said of her relationship with Stefan Stoyanov.

The new admission comes just months after Ghani’s relationship with Teodor Getsov ended. The two publicly displayed their closeness for a long time, but later went their separate ways. Ghani has not given a specific reason for the breakup.

Juliana Ghani is the mother of two children. Her older son, David, is from her marriage to fitness instructor Iliyan Naydenov, while Kai is from her cohabitation with Teodor Getsov.