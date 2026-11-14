Mariana Popova Turns Rubbish Outside Her Apartment Building into a Social Experiment

A small plastic bottle left on a pathway in the capital’s Goce Delchev neighborhood became an occasion for Mariana Popova to talk about people’s habits and responsibility toward shared spaces. The singer described the incident as a „social experiment“ after deliberately not picking up the litter to see whether someone else would do it.

Popova says that she regularly cleans around her apartment building and sweeps in front of the entrance. Residents of the neighborhood know her, and sometimes even make fun of her for what she does. The area is green, with pathways leading to a major street with shops and buses.

According to her, the bottle had been thrown onto the path around 10 days before she told the story. During that time, many people passed by it, but no one picked it up. The trash bin is only five steps away.

„Change begins precisely with such small things,“ says Mariana Popova.

The singer connects cleanliness around the home with the way people care for the place where they live. She says that people cannot live well if rubbish remains on the streets, regardless of who is in power.

After no one threw the bottle away, Popova decided to do it herself. For her, the incident is an example of how a small piece of litter can reveal people’s attitude toward their shared environment.

Source: focus-news.net