Facundo Rodríguez proposes to Isabela Rubio in Rome

CSKA defender Facundo Rodríguez proposed to his partner, Isabela Rubio, during a family holiday in Rome. The Argentine footballer chose the Trevi Fountain – one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Italian capital – for the special moment.

Rodríguez got down on one knee in front of Isabela, holding their child with one hand and taking out an engagement ring with the other. Rubio did not hesitate and replied, “Yes!” After the proposal, the two embraced and kissed, while the footballer placed the ring on his fiancée’s finger.

Facundo and Isabela have been together for several years and have a child. The two used the international break to spend time together in Rome, where the family trip turned into an engagement.

Isabela Rubio arrived in Bulgaria with Rodríguez and their child following his transfer to CSKA. The footballer’s relationship with Rubio was first reported when the Argentine defender was unveiled as the Reds’ new signing.

Rodríguez was born on February 26, 2000, in San Martín, Argentina. He plays as a central defender and joined CSKA on loan from Estudiantes until the end of the 2026/2027 season, with the Bulgarian club having an option to buy him. When he was unveiled, the Reds welcomed him with the words: “Welcome, Facundo!”

In Rome, however, the footballer’s most important moment was not related to football. In front of the Trevi Fountain, Rodríguez took the next big step in his personal life, and Isabela agreed to become his wife.