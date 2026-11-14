Kim Kardashian Wows with Retro Lingerie Collection and Gains Over a Million Likes

Reality star and designer Kim Kardashian unveiled the new collection from her lingerie brand with an unusual Christmas photoshoot inspired by retro aesthetics.

Instead of opting for the traditional look for this type of advertising campaign, the Formula 1 driver's partner chose a style that takes fans years back in time. The unconventional concept has clearly resonated well with her huge audience on social media.

The photos quickly attracted the attention of her Instagram followers. The post received around 1.1 million likes, while Kardashian's profile is followed by approximately 343 million people.