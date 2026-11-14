Ivka Babe and Vladi Leave “The Bachelor” Together

Ivka Babe and Vladi left “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” together after two months filled with challenges and emotions. The two left the show hand in hand, deciding to continue their relationship away from the television cameras.

Confessions Before the Final Choice

During their final conversation, Ivka was the first to reveal her feelings. She said that Vladi’s presence had gradually changed the way she viewed the world and that the closeness between them had deepened with each passing day.

“With each passing day here, I feel you getting closer and closer, more and more right,” Ivka said.

Vladi replied that she brought him a sense of calm he had never known before. According to him, it was the everyday moments, including waking up together in the morning, that made him realize his feelings.

“I don’t think I could imagine going to bed without you anymore. I want to share everything from now on with you,” he said.

Ivka Said “Yes”

After their mutual confessions, Vladi asked Ivka whether she wanted them to continue their “magical adventure” outside the show. She answered affirmatively, through tears of joy.

The moment was followed by a kiss and mutual declarations of love in front of the cameras. Vladi left no doubt about his choice and said: “There’s nothing to think about. Ivka is the woman!”

Their participation in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” did not end with a breakup, but with the two deciding to see how their relationship would develop in real life.