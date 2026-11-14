Natali Trifonova: Motherhood Is a Lot of Chaos and Love

Picking up toys, speedy crawling, walks outside and a test of his mother’s patience – that is how Natali Trifonova described her daily life with her son Aaron. The television presenter called motherhood “a lot of chaos and a lot of love.”

“Well... picking up toys from the rooms, crawling at breakneck speed, walks outside and testing Mom’s patience – that’s how things are going,” Trifonova said in response to the frequently asked question from people she knows about how she is coping with motherhood.

Trifonova’s son with motorcycle racer Martin Choy was born in September 2025. Since then, the presenter has gradually begun sharing more moments from her family’s daily life. Walks and outdoor games are among the activities she shows as part of her time with the child.

In an interview with bTV, Trifonova said that her professional commitments had taken a back seat because she did not want to miss the first important moments in her son’s development. “Work isn’t going anywhere, but I don’t think anyone can give me these moments back,” she said.

The presenter also noted that Martin Choy helps her care for Aaron. “Martin helps a lot, and I’m grateful because without his help it would certainly be more difficult for me. We are both very calm parents,” Trifonova said.

Although she put caring for her son first, Trifonova made a professional return to the theater stage. She is taking part in the musical “The Producers,” in which she combines acting, singing and dancing.

In September 2026, Aaron turned one. To mark his birthday, Natali Trifonova and Martin Choy shared photos together with their son, while the presenter described the first year as a time filled with love, cuddles and meaning.