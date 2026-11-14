Alex Bogdanska recounts a storm during a safari

The sky grew as dark as night, and heavy rain began pouring over the open-top jeep in which Alex Bogdanska and Martin Svetlomirov were touring a nature reserve in South Africa. According to the model, the storm was accompanied by lightning and thunder crashing around the windowless vehicle.

“I felt as though the prehistoric flood was happening all over again,” Bogdanska recounts. The two were far from the hotel and were looking for a place where they could wait out the storm. Svetlomirov then steered the jeep toward a shorter tree and stopped beneath it.

However, the shelter did not relieve their fear. “Thunderclaps were crashing and pouring down on both sides of our windowless jeep. Every moment, we expected one of them to strike us,” Bogdanska says.

According to her account, the storm lasted nearly three hours. Despite their raincoats, the two were completely soaked, and after the bad weather passed, they still had a long journey back to the hotel ahead of them. Bogdanska says that neither she nor Svetlomirov fell ill after the experience.

Their trip to South Africa began as an exotic holiday and safari among wild animals. Earlier, they shared footage from their open-top jeep tours and encounters with giraffes, zebras, antelopes and large predators.