Former CIA Officer Explains How the “Honey Trap” Works

Personal closeness can become an intelligence tool when trust is used to gain access, exert influence or obtain information. This very method, known as the “honey trap,” was at the center of a conversation with former US Central Intelligence Agency officer Lindsey Moran on CNN’s Smerconish.

Moran commented on the latest developments surrounding the scandal involving NVIDIA and spoke about the world of espionage from the perspective of someone who worked in the covert structures of US intelligence. The video focuses on how romantic or sexual relationships can be used as part of an intelligence operation.

When Trust Becomes an Intelligence Tool

A “honey trap” is not limited to an attempt at seduction. In an intelligence context, it involves a carefully built relationship through which a person may be encouraged to share information, provide access or perform a favor they would otherwise refuse.

This approach relies not only on attraction, but also on preliminary research into the target, the selection of a suitable identity and the gradual development of trust. That is why the method can unfold over a long period without the victim immediately realizing that they are the target of an operation.

The Scandal Surrounding NVIDIA

In the conversation, Moran linked the topic to the current scandal surrounding NVIDIA, which has raised questions about the influence of personal relationships on decisions with potential consequences for business and national security. The company is one of the most important manufacturers of advanced artificial intelligence chips, while its relationship with China is part of the broader technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

CNN presents Moran’s participation as an attempt to explain how such operations work and why they remain relevant in the digital age. In modern espionage, initial contact can be established either in person or through professional networks and social platforms.

The main conclusion from the conversation is that intelligence work is not limited to secret agents and classified documents. In many cases, the most valuable access begins with an ordinary conversation and is built on the belief that the person on the other side is someone who can be trusted.