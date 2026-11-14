Naum Shopov and Thea Minkova expecting a second child?

Naum Shopov and Thea Minkova may be expecting a second child. The information was published by “Maritsa”, which cites Intrigi.bg and sources close to the couple. So far, Shopov and Minkova have not publicly confirmed the alleged pregnancy.

If the news is confirmed, their daughter Amaya will become a big sister. According to the sources cited by Intrigi.bg, the expected addition to the family is behind Naum Shopov’s decision to step down as host of “The Bachelor” after five seasons.

On October 14, Shopov announced that he would not host the sixth season of the reality show. “The time has come for us to part ways,” he wrote in a post in which he said goodbye to the show. In it, the host thanked the team and wished the new participants success, without stating the reason for his decision.

On the same day, bTV announced that filming for the sixth season would take place in South Africa. This brings Shopov’s five-year commitment to the show to an end. He was announced as its host in September 2021, and the first season featuring him began in February 2022.

The trips for filming “The Bachelor” over the years have also been linked to family travel. In 2023, Thea Minkova said that she had accompanied Naum to Bodrum together with their daughter Amaya, as the previous separation from the family had been difficult for everyone.

Later, Minkova also began participating in the show’s accompanying content. On Rhodes, she and Shopov filmed the online series for the third season and spoke with the eliminated contestants. In January 2026, the three of them travelled together again—this time to Sri Lanka, where the fifth season was filmed.

For now, there is no official confirmation that Thea Minkova is pregnant. It has also not been announced who will host the sixth season of “The Bachelor”.

Sources: marica.bg, mirogled.com, mad.tv