Tsetso Elvisa’s wife underwent knee surgery

Tsetso Elvisa’s wife, Mariela, underwent knee surgery because of a torn meniscus. She shared photos from her hospital bed showing her leg bandaged after the procedure.

What is curious in this case is that Mariela travelled all the way to Peru without suspecting the injury. She herself recounted what happened and described the surgery with a sense of humour.

“No matter how well you live, you eventually enter the “repair shop”,” Mariela wrote.

In her post, she specified that she had been in Peru with a torn meniscus, after which the problem was resolved. “We fixed this evil too!” she added.

After the surgical procedure, Tsetso Elvisa’s wife remained in good spirits, but she also shared a serious message with the people who follow her.

“Nothing is more important than health! I wish everyone good health from the bottom of my heart!” she wrote.

Mariela has not provided any further information about her recovery. The shared images and her words make it clear only that the operation has already been performed.