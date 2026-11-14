Actor Emil Markov Is the Fourth Traitor in “Traitors: Game of Traitors”

The identity of the fourth secret Traitor in „Traitors: Game of Traitors“ on bTV is now known. Actor Emil Markov was selected during a phone conversation with host Vladimir Karamazov and joined the already known “Traitors” – Milen Keremetchiev, Nancy Karaboycheva and Kris Makarov – during their second secret conclave. „The game is full of unexpected twists. But I believe I will manage“, Markov said after learning that he would be among the participants pulling the strings in the second season of the game.

The morning at the Palace of Secrets began with a new „murder“. Following the Traitors’ second secret conclave, it became clear that Yordan Krachunov had been eliminated from the game.

At the roundtable that followed, the main suspicions were directed at Maria Chakardakova. Naum Shopov was among the most active in accusing her, and despite Stoyan and Mihaela’s disagreement, the singer received 12 votes and left the game.