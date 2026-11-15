Miroslav and Dr. Pekin finish third in “Games of the Will”

Miroslav Velikov and Dr. Katrin Pekin were eliminated just short of the final of LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars in „Games of the Will“. The reigning champion and the strategist lost the semifinal competition and finished third in the star-studded tournament.

Three champion pairs reached the decisive battle – Miroslav and Dr. Pekin, Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva, as well as Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova. The contestants navigated a multi-component course with intricate obstacles requiring speed, precision and good coordination between the partners.

Svetlin and Vanya reached the final first

Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova reached the final maze fastest and finished first. Just seconds later, Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva crossed the finish line. Thus, the two pairs advanced to the grand final, while Miroslav and Dr. Pekin were left out of the battle for the title.

The Hurricanes' warriors also took part in the semifinal. They had to guess which of the three pairs would fail to qualify for the final. The Blues pointed to Miroslav and Dr. Pekin. The correct choice gives one of them the opportunity to discover the secret weapon hidden in the Residence, the „Black Amulet“.

Miroslav and Dr. Pekin will appear on „After the Games“

The third-place finishers in LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars will be guests on the podcast „After the Games“. In front of host Simona Ruzhdavichka, they will talk about their partnership in the Arena, their friendship outside the competition and their return to the Wild North.

The episode is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube. The final of the star-studded tournament will pit Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva against Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova for the €20,000 prize.

The adventures in „Games of the Will“ continue with a new battle between the Greens and the Hurricanes, scheduled for November 15 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA.

Sources: dariknews.bg