Teodor Tsvetkov swims 5 km in the Dead Sea

Teodor Tsvetkov from Ruse swam 5 kilometres in the Dead Sea as part of an international environmental initiative. Through the challenge, the Bulgarian ultra-swimmer drew attention to the falling water level of the body of water, plastic pollution and the need to protect the world's water resources.

According to BNT, Tsvetkov is the first Bulgarian to cover a distance of 5 kilometres in the Dead Sea. For his participation, he received the “Guardian of the Dead Sea” award.

Swimming among salt crystals

The challenge took place on 13 November. Around 30 swimmers from Israel and other countries covered more than 5 kilometres between Metzoke Dragot and Mitzpe Shalem in southern Israel. The participants used full-face masks to protect themselves from the highly saline water.

According to BNT, the current initially made swimming easier, but later carried the participants towards the shore. There, the sharp salt crystals became a serious obstacle. Tsvetkov suffered several cuts to his arm, while the salt water intensified the pain. Despite this, he completed the five-kilometre challenge.

The Dead Sea is losing water

“The Dead Sea is located at the lowest point on Earth, but today it is facing a serious environmental problem. Its water level is falling, threatening one of the most extraordinary natural treasures on our planet,” Teodor Tsvetkov said.

The Times of Israel reported that the approximately 30 swimmers took part in the event organised by Dead Sea Guardians to show the consequences of the shrinking body of water. According to the media outlet, its level has fallen by around 11 metres over the past 10 years, and it is decreasing by more than a metre each year.

Organiser Oded Rahav attributes the decline to the diversion of water from the Jordan River and its tributaries for drinking, agriculture and other purposes. Additional water is used in evaporation ponds to extract minerals by Israeli and Jordanian companies.

“If we managed to do what everyone thought was impossible and swim across the Dead Sea, we must do the impossible to save it from further shrinking,” Rahav said.

For Tsvetkov, the swim was another challenge connected with an environmental and charitable cause. In 2026, he completed Ice Sevens and became the sixth person in the world to swim an ice mile on each of the seven continents in water below 5 degrees Celsius. The Bulgarian is also a three-time Guinness World Records holder.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, timesofisrael.com