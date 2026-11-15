The Christmas Fast Begins: What Are the Rules?

The Nativity Fast begins on November 15 and continues until Christmas Eve – December 24. During this period, Orthodox Christians abstain from meat, milk, dairy products and eggs.

Fish is permitted, with the exception of the first and last weeks of the fast, as well as Wednesdays and Fridays. Thus, the dietary regime changes depending on the days and the period leading up to the Nativity of Christ.

According to Christian tradition, abstaining from certain foods is meaningless if it is not accompanied by spiritual restraint. The aim is to strengthen prayer, the desire for communion with God and repentance, as well as refraining from wrongful acts.

Saint John Chrysostom linked the meaning of fasting to one’s attitude toward others. “What is the benefit of not eating meat if you “eat” your fellow man?” his warning reads.

People preparing for confession and Communion should discuss the manner and extent of fasting with their confessor in advance. This applies especially to elderly people, people with chronic illnesses, adolescents, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Medical consultation is also recommended for these groups. The fast ends on December 24 – Christmas Eve, before the feast of the Nativity of Christ.