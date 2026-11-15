Paul McCartney joins the billionaires’ club

At 84, Paul McCartney continues to write songs, perform for audiences and increase his fortune. According to a Forbes estimate, his wealth has now reached $1.4 billion, putting him in third place among the richest musicians in the world. Ahead of him are Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

McCartney’s fortune is not based solely on decades of hits and sold-out concerts. A significant part of his financial empire is connected to MPL Communications — the music publishing company he founded in 1969.

Through it, McCartney manages the rights to his own music, as well as works by other authors. Its catalogues include songs by Buddy Holly, music from Broadway productions and popular standards. Added to this are the proceeds from the Beatles’ legacy, royalties, concert activities, real estate and his collection of artworks. In this way, songs created more than half a century ago continue to generate income.

McCartney’s next major moment will come on January 29, 2027. He and Ringo Starr will then take part in the VetsAid charity concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event is organised by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh and raises funds for organisations supporting American veterans and their families.

The last joint stage appearance by the two surviving members of the Beatles was in December 2024 at London’s O2 venue. Starr unexpectedly joined McCartney for performances of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter”.

Paul is much more than someone I played in a band with. We went through something together that few people can understand — from small clubs and endless rehearsals to worldwide fame that changed our lives forever.

Those are the words of Ringo Starr, who calls McCartney “the brother I never had”. The two continued their musical partnership in the studio as well. Starr appears on the song “Home to Us” from McCartney’s new album.

McCartney’s story began on June 18, 1942, in Liverpool. As a teenager, he met John Lennon, and later, together with Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, turned the Beatles into a worldwide phenomenon.

McCartney was one of the band’s main creative forces and co-writer of songs such as “Yesterday”, “Hey Jude”, “Let It Be”, “Eleanor Rigby” and “The Long and Winding Road”. After the Beatles broke up in 1970, he formed Wings and then continued with a solo career, classical works, film music and collaborations with musicians from different generations.

On May 29, 2026, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” was released — his first new solo album in more than five years. On it, McCartney returns to his childhood in post-war Liverpool, to his family, the streets along the River Mersey and the years before the world heard of Beatlemania.