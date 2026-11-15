Harry and Meghan not invited to Catherine’s Christmas carol service

Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to this year’s Together at Christmas carol service, which the Princess of Wales, Catherine, will host on December 11 at Westminster Abbey. The information was reported by Mail on Sunday, while representatives of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on it.

More than 1,600 guests are expected to attend the event. This year’s theme is love, kindness and caring for one another. Westminster Abbey said the service would focus on the ways people create supportive environments in their families, communities and everyday lives.

The Christmas carol service is among Catherine’s most recognisable public initiatives. It is held at the abbey where Prince William and Catherine married in 2011. King Charles III and Queen Camilla do not usually attend, leaving the focus on other members of the royal family.

Last year, Prince William accompanied Catherine along with their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Other guests included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Michael of Kent.

Lady Marina Windsor, Lady Helen Taylor and Lady Estella Taylor also attended the service. Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, her brother James and his wife Alizée were also among those invited. From the world of show business, Kate Winslet, Katie Melua and Mary Berry attended.

Harry, who is 42, and Meghan, 45, returned to the UK in August after six years in California. Despite this, the couple will not be among the guests at the service at Westminster Abbey.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were invited last year but declined to attend. The full guest list for this year’s event has not been made public.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to invite the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, to the UK for Christmas. The service itself will be filmed, and its UK broadcast is scheduled for Christmas Eve on ITV1 and ITVX.

Source: dailymail.com