Denislava and Daniel eliminated from “The Traitors”

Denislava Velkova and Daniel Varbanov have ended their participation in the second season of „The Traitors: The Game of Traitors“. Denislava was „murdered“ by decision of the Traitors, while Daniel left after a vote at the Round Table.

Denislava, known to viewers from „Games of the Will“, received an envelope informing her that she had been murdered on the Traitors’ orders and that her game was over. Her reaction, however, was not one of surprise.

„Oh, I have absolutely no doubt that my game is over,“ Denislava said.

She added that she had been expecting exactly this outcome for several days. According to her, the order in which the secret team was eliminating participants had been predictable.

„It was more than clear,“ she said.

Before leaving the Palace of Secrets, Denislava hinted that she had managed to leave important information with someone she trusted. What exactly she passed on and whether this would help the Faithful expose their opponents was not specified.

Unlike Denislava, Daniel Varbanov was banished at the Round Table. The suspicions that had accumulated against him proved decisive in the remaining players’ vote.

With his elimination, the Faithful made yet another mistake in their attempt to uncover the hidden Traitors. Before Daniel, Alexandra Zhekova and Maria Chakardakova had been banished at the Round Table; they were also not part of the secret team.

So far, the Traitors have eliminated Nedelcho Bogdanov, Yordan Krachunov and Denislava Velkova. The announced members of the secret team include Milen Keremedchiev, Nancy Karaboycheva, Chris Makarov from „Molec“ and Emil Markov.

Following the double elimination, the Faithful and the Traitors remain in the game, while the information left by Denislava could prove important for the next decisions at the Round Table.