Emanuela: People Want Punishment, Not Political Shootouts

Emanuela said that Bulgarians are no longer interested in political shootouts, but want to see real consequences for people who break the rules. In an interview with Mon Dyo, the singer linked distrust in politicians to the feeling that laws are not applied equally to everyone.

“Our laws are actually very well written. They are simply not obeyed,” Emanuela said. In her words, punishments for offenders would change the social environment and restore trust in politicians.

The singer also said that ordinary people often need protection. Asked whether Bulgaria is governed by honest people, she said that she would like that to be the case, but linked the improvement of the country to the actual enforcement of the rules.

“The Fatal Girl” and her personal life

During the conversation, Emanuela also commented on how her public image was created. She said that at the beginning of her career, stories and scandals were fabricated that did not always reflect her true character.

“When I became a singer, we had to make up stories and have scandals,” she said, clarifying that she often did things that were not really her.

Emanuela also spoke about her relationships after her first husband, Dimitar Dinev, with whom she has her first child. The most discussed among them is her relationship with Martin Nikolov – Elvis. According to her, the two had known each other for a long time and were initially friends.

The singer said that she had not managed to love him that strongly and that their relationship began at a time when she was feeling bad after being mocked by Dimitar Dinev. “But it wasn’t love,” she said.

Despite the breakup and the subsequent speculation, Emanuela said that she bears no ill feelings toward Martin Nikolov. She said that he had not apologized to her for the infidelity, but that she was no longer seeking an explanation for his actions. The singer wished him great happiness and said that she did not consider him a bad person.

The full interview has been published on the YouTube channel “Mon Dyo: The Temple of Stories”.

Source: nova.bg