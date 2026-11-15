When Nikola Tesla was a young child, a cat named Mačak helped him notice a phenomenon that he would later associate with his interest in electricity. As he stroked its fur, static electricity built up and small sparks began to leap from it.

Tesla described the incident as a powerful childhood impression. In his account, he compared the sparks from the cat’s back to lightning in the sky and asked the question: “Is nature a gigantic cat?” This is the authentic link between the inventor and his cat for which documentary evidence exists.

The popular text claiming that Tesla studied cats as living energy antennas builds on this childhood incident with claims for which there is no reliable evidence. No document has been found in which Tesla claimed that cats sense invisible energies, leave a room before danger strikes, or reveal the secrets of the universe.

The same applies to the frequently circulated quote that the universe should be understood through “energy, frequency and vibration.” The phrase is often attributed to Tesla, but its origin has not been confirmed by a reliable primary source. Therefore, it cannot be presented as a verified statement by the inventor.

Studies of cat purring do indeed indicate frequencies of approximately 25 to 150 hertz. This does not mean, however, that a cat heals people. Some vibrational methods studied in medicine use low frequencies, but it does not follow that purring has the same effect on broken bones, tissues, or blood pressure. Nor have claims that cat owners have a 40 percent lower risk of heart attack because of purring been proven.

The United States Geological Survey notes that there are numerous accounts of unusual animal behavior before earthquakes, but there is no convincing evidence of a reliable and reproducible method for predicting them. The 1975 Haicheng earthquake in China is often cited as an example, but the case does not prove that cats can warn of an earthquake up to an hour in advance.

The story of Tesla and Mačak remains intriguing precisely because it shows how an ordinary observation can develop into a lasting scientific interest. The real account is impressive enough without the additional myths: sparks from a cat’s fur were among the early memories that Tesla associated with electricity.

Sources: trud.bg, smithsonianmag.com, pbs.org