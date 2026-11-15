More than 2 million lights illuminate the Christmas market in Craiova

Craiova welcomed its first Christmas visitors under the glow of more than 2 million lights. The Christmas market in the Romanian city opened its doors on November 13 and will remain open until January 3, 2027. Nearly 100,000 visitors from Romania and abroad arrived on the very first evening, when the decorations were switched on.

This year’s edition is dedicated to “The Kingdom of the Elves.” The decorations cover five squares and the adjoining streets in central Craiova, while the market stretches across an area of 270,000 sq. m. The wooden stalls are hand-painted, and the city’s historic buildings have also been incorporated into the festive display.

The main attractions include a 40-meter Ferris wheel, an ice rink, an elves’ maze and a toy workshop. Visitors can also see a 9-meter figure of Santa Claus, as well as his flying sleigh, which has become one of the symbols of this year’s program.

The festive atmosphere is complemented by concerts, mulled wine, the aroma of cinnamon and traditional Romanian specialties. The organizers have arranged the areas around the central squares so that the market combines attractions, commercial stalls and decorated urban spaces.

“Although the theme has an international feel, the decorations feature traditional Christmas colors and draw inspiration from Romanian customs,” said Craiova Mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu. According to her, the choice is also linked to expectations of more foreign visitors following the city’s recognition as having Europe’s best Christmas market for 2026.

Thus, until the beginning of January, central Craiova will remain transformed into a large-scale winter stage, where elves, light installations, Romanian customs and attractions are set amid the city’s historic architecture.

Sources: vesti.bg, agerpres.ro