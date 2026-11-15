Sapareva Banya makes the top five winter spa destinations

While Switzerland remains among the most sought-after, but also most expensive, winter destinations, Sapareva Banya has been included among five places in Europe that can offer snow, mountains, skiing and hot mineral pools at a more affordable price. The ranking was compiled by the American travel publication Travel Off Path, and the author is Vinicius Costa.

Costa points out that the five destinations can cost tourists around half as much as a holiday in Switzerland. According to him, a five-day stay there can exceed $2,000. „Switzerland would certainly be an ideal choice, but spending $2,000 or more is obviously not an option for me,“ the traveler writes.

Sapareva Banya is described as a spa resort in southwestern Bulgaria, suitable for tourists who want to combine a winter landscape with relaxation in thermal waters. The temperature of the mineral springs reaches 103 degrees Celsius as the water emerges at the surface.

A geyser that has been erupting since 1957 is located in the center of the town. Costa points out that it is considered the hottest spring in continental Europe. „Sapareva Banya should definitely be at the top of your list of places you absolutely must visit,“ the author writes.

The resort is located on the northern foothills of the Rila Mountains and is close to the Panichishte ski area. According to Travel Off Path, it offers opportunities for both beginners and more experienced skiers, with the slopes situated between 1,300 and 1,600 meters above sea level and served by tow lifts.

Litochoro in Greece, located at the foot of Mount Olympus, is included on the list. The mountain’s highest peak reaches 2,917 meters. Costa also recommends the area because of Mount Olympus National Park, which is home to gorges, waterfalls and natural pools.

Bled in Slovenia is also among the five destinations. The town is situated beside an Alpine lake with a small island, on which there is a historic 17th-century church. In winter, the island can be reached by traditional wooden boat when weather conditions permit.

Žabljak in Montenegro is presented as a winter center for skiing and snowshoeing. The town lies at an altitude of 1,456 meters and is close to the Black Lake in Durmitor National Park.

Mavrovo in North Macedonia completes the top five. The national park is named after Lake Mavrovo, while Mount Bistra reaches 2,163 meters. The winter landscape includes snow-covered forests, mountain peaks and the bell tower of the Church of St. Nicholas, partially submerged in the lake’s waters.