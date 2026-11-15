She-wolf attacks two children on holiday in Greece – search with drones launched

Greek teams are using drones to search for a she-wolf linked to attacks on two children from Serbia in the area of the resort village of Neos Marmaras on the Halkidiki peninsula. One incident occurred in the summer of 2025, and the other in September 2026.

The animal has been named Aspasia. It is believed to be part of a pair of wolves inhabiting Mount Itamos above Neos Marmaras. The male has already been captured.

The she-wolf had been approaching the populated area

According to Greece’s public broadcaster ERT, the she-wolf had frequently been coming down toward the populated area in recent months. The animal is believed to have attacked dogs and cats in the area.

With the onset of autumn, Aspasia’s movements have been largely restricted to the wooded area and the mountainous parts above the resort. This is making the search more difficult, as the she-wolf is appearing less frequently near houses and streets.

The specialists involved in the operation believe that the animal does not display the typical wariness of a wild wolf toward people. According to ERT, it moves without showing any particular fear in the presence of humans. The teams are using drones to monitor the terrain and determine a suitable moment for the capture.

Relocation to Florina planned

The expectation is that Aspasia’s next appearance near Neos Marmaras will allow the specialists to capture her. The plan is to transport her to the wildlife center of the „Arcturos“ organization in Florina.

Other wolves linked to cases of attacks on people in Thessaloniki and Mount Parnitha near Athens are already housed at the same center. The search for Aspasia is continuing, and her capture remains the teams’ next objective.

Sources: bta.bg, ertnews.gr