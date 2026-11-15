After the age of 40, there is no need to automatically eliminate entire food groups, but it is sensible to consume certain products less often. These include sugary drinks, diet bars, processed meat, French fries and sweet pastries.

This is not a list of banned foods. The risk depends on the quantity, frequency of consumption, overall diet and the individual’s health.

Sugary drinks contain a lot of sugar

Soft drinks, packaged juices, sweetened tea and lemonade often contain significant amounts of added sugar without providing the same satiety as whole foods. The World Health Organization recommends limiting free sugars, including those in sugary drinks.

A study conducted as part of the Nurses’ Health Study followed 78,906 women for 22 years. Among participants who drank one sugary drink a day, the relative risk of gout was 1.74 times higher than among women who consumed such drinks less often. This is approximately a 74% higher relative risk, not a probability that seven out of every ten women would develop the disease.

„Diet“ bars are not always the better choice

Products advertised for weight loss may contain added sugar, palm oil and a significant number of calories. The label „for weight loss“ alone does not prove that a bar is suitable for daily consumption. The most important factors are its ingredients, serving size and nutritional value.

Processed meat is among the best-studied risks

Bacon, sausages, hot dogs and deli meats often contain a lot of salt and additives used during processing and preservation. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies processed meat as carcinogenic to humans.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer concludes that consuming processed meat causes colorectal cancer.

This classification describes the strength of the evidence for a causal relationship; it does not mean that the risk is the same as that associated with smoking. Therefore, the recommendation is to limit the amount consumed, rather than draw unsupported conclusions about an immediate danger from every individual serving.

French fries and sweet pastries

French fries generally contain more fat and calories than baked potatoes. When oil is heated to high temperatures, especially when the same oil is reused repeatedly, undesirable compounds may form. Baking or boiling reduces the need for added fat.

Pastries such as biscuits, cakes and muffins often combine added sugar and fat. Research on glycation shows that prolonged exposure to high sugar levels can alter collagen and elastin, which help maintain the skin’s elasticity. However, the data do not mean that a single serving of dessert visibly accelerates aging on its own.

The most accurate conclusion is to limit regular consumption of these products, especially when they take the place of water, vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole-grain products and unprocessed sources of protein.

Sources: healthnews.obozrevatel.com