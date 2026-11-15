Just 220 Residents and Complete Isolation: Where Is the Most Remote Island on Earth?

The volcanic island of Tristan da Cunha lies in the southern Atlantic Ocean, far from major sea routes and inhabited coastlines. Around 220 people live there, and the only permanent settlement is called Edinburgh of the Seven Seas.

Current local statistics from September 30, 2026, list 222 permanent islanders. Together with foreign workers, their families and visitors, the number of people staying on the island and its neighboring territories reaches 275. The OBOZ.UA publication mentions 11 families, while the latest local table lists 12 families among the permanent residents.

The Island Can Only Be Reached by Sea

Tristan da Cunha has no airport or runway. Its main connection with the outside world is the sea route from Cape Town, which is more than 2,700 kilometers away. The nearest South American coast is about 3,700 kilometers away.

The usual voyage takes around six days, but heavy seas and changeable weather can extend the journey to 15 days. Ships arrive only a few times a year, making it necessary to plan food and essential supplies in advance. The island has one main store, as well as a local pub called “The Albatross.” Official visitor information warns that there are no package tours, hotels or regular flights.

Lobsters, Agriculture and British Citizenship

The community’s economy relies mainly on sustainable lobster fishing and exports. The produce is sold in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and European countries. Other residents work in agriculture, make souvenirs and take part in nature conservation activities.

Postage stamps and commemorative coins, sought after by collectors, provide additional income. Although the archipelago lies thousands of kilometers from the United Kingdom, its residents hold British citizenship. British control over the islands was established in 1816, after the nearby island of Saint Helena became Napoleon’s place of exile.

A Marine Protected Area Rich in Wildlife

Isolation has preserved much of the archipelago’s natural environment. The surrounding waters are home to whales, dolphins, blue sharks, sperm whales and southern elephant seals. According to National Geographic, the area is a habitat for around 200,000 rockhopper penguins, more than five million petrels and approximately 300,000 subantarctic fur seals.

In 2020, a marine protected area covering around 690,000 square kilometers was established around the archipelago. Most industrial activities are prohibited there, including fishing and mineral extraction. The zone covers more than 90% of Tristan da Cunha’s exclusive economic zone.

Chief Islander James Glass described the decision this way: “If an island of 250 people can do this, politicians around the world need to take notice.”

Tourist visits are possible, but they require prior approval from the local authorities and a significant amount of time because of the irregular shipping schedule and dependence on the weather. It is precisely the lack of an airport and the enormous distance from the continents that make Tristan da Cunha one of the most inaccessible inhabited places on the planet.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, nationalgeographic.org