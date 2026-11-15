More and More Women Are Traveling Alone: These Cities Are Among the Safest in the World

Taipei topped InsureMyTrip’s ranking of the safest cities for women traveling alone in 2026. Muscat, Tampere and Tartu followed. The ranking was cited by the American magazine Travel + Leisure and published by the Ukrainian outlet OBOZ.UA.

The ranking was compiled using data from Numbeo’s crime and safety index. The analysts considered not only the overall perception of safety, but also specific everyday situations – whether people feel comfortable walking alone during the day or at night, as well as how they perceive the risk of robbery, theft and physical assault.

Taipei Leads the Ranking, with Europe Taking Six Spots

Taipei was ranked first because of its combination of convenient public transportation, a low crime rate and an orderly urban environment. According to the analysis, this makes it easier to get around independently, including during the later hours of the day.

The second city on the list is Muscat – the capital of Oman. Third place went to Tampere in Finland, while fourth place went to Tartu in Estonia. Both European cities are described as places with a relaxed pace of life and well-developed infrastructure.

The full top 10 is as follows:

Taipei, Taiwan

Muscat, Oman

Tampere, Finland

Tartu, Estonia

Lugano, Switzerland

Hong Kong, China

Zagreb, Croatia

Tallinn, Estonia

Munich, Germany

Ljubljana, Slovenia

There are no cities from North America, South America or Australia in the top 10. Europe is represented by six destinations, while Asia accounts for three if Hong Kong is considered separately in the ranking.

The Ranking Measures Perceptions of Safety

“Women traveling alone do not look only at the sights and prices,” says InsureMyTrip Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Morrow. According to her, an important question for female tourists is whether they will feel comfortable returning to their hotel in the evening.

Solo travel is becoming an increasingly popular form of tourism. In 2025, Google searches for “solo travel for women” increased by 44%. However, the data in the ranking primarily reflect perceptions of everyday safety and do not constitute a comprehensive assessment of all possible travel risks.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, travelandleisure.com