At 16, she claims she was raped by Russell Brand: now she is calling for a change in the law

A woman who claims she was raped by Russell Brand when she was 16 has waived her right to anonymity and launched a campaign to change the UK law on the age of consent. She is proposing the introduction of a graduated age threshold that would ban intimate relationships between adults and 16- to 17-year-olds.

The woman was among six people who made allegations against Brand in 2023 as part of an investigation by the „Times“, the „Sunday Times“ and Channel 4’s „Dispatches“ programme. At the time, she was identified by the pseudonym „Alice“. Brand has denied the allegations.

She claims she met Brand when she was 16 and he was 30 and working for MTV. According to her, he insisted that their relationship remain secret from her classmates and referred to her as „the child“ when speaking to people in his circle.

„I don’t want to criminalise sex between teenagers. If you’re between 16 and 18, it seems reasonable that you should be able to have a relationship with someone of the same age. But if you’re 30, 40 or 50 and you’re trying to have a relationship with someone under 18, that should be a criminal offence,“ she told the „Sunday Times“.

Separate investigation into Brand

The alleged assault is not part of the latest criminal proceedings against Brand. None of the six women whose accounts were published in 2023 was a complainant in the case that ended with his conviction.

On 9 November, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for one rape and three sexual assaults. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and a charge of attempted indecent assault.

The woman says she initially described the alleged assault as sexual assault, but now calls it rape. She also says that she will not continue with the criminal proceedings in order to focus on her campaign.

The Metropolitan Police said it began investigating a rape allegation in January 2026. According to the police, after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, it became clear that additional information was needed before a decision could be made on whether to bring charges.

„The investigation is ongoing. We understand that the delay has been distressing for the victim, but our aim is to present the strongest possible evidence,“ a police spokesperson said.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it would continue working with the investigating authorities and provide the necessary guidance in the case.

Sources: bbc.com