The Maldives Have Lost the Top Spot: Europe Is the New Dream Destination for Newlyweds

The white houses of Santorini, sunsets over the Aegean Sea and the opportunity to stroll among ancient temples have made Greece the most popular honeymoon destination for 2027. The country tops the Virtuoso Luxe ranking, overtaking traditional favorites such as Bali and the Maldives.

According to 20minutos, the Greek destination attracts visitors with its combination of seaside relaxation, cultural landmarks, local cuisine and relatively short travel time for European tourists. This allows newlyweds to combine days by the sea with visits to historic sites and island excursions.

Santorini, Mykonos and Crete Are Among the Favorites

Santorini remains one of the most recognizable choices for couples because of its white buildings, views of the Aegean Sea and famous sunsets. Mykonos offers narrow streets, traditional architecture and a lively resort atmosphere, while Crete combines beaches, historic monuments and natural attractions.

Interest is not limited to the most visited islands. Skopelos is cited as a quieter alternative, with green hills, small bays and traditional Greek architecture.

The country's mainland also plays an important role in such a trip. In Athens, newlyweds can visit the Acropolis, ancient temples and museums before continuing to the islands or coastal areas.

Bali and the Maldives Remain Among the Leaders

Bali ranks second in the list, while the Maldives are third. They are followed by Italy, French Polynesia, Japan, Fiji, France, Thailand and South Africa. Thus, the top ten includes both tropical islands and far-flung destinations, as well as European countries with a rich cultural heritage.

The full ranking for 2027 is: Greece, Bali, Maldives, Italy, French Polynesia, Japan, Fiji, France, Thailand and South Africa. Greece's leading position shows a preference for trips that combine a beach holiday with history, architecture and local traditions.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, 20minutos.es, euronews.com