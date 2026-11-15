The Mysterious Island off Iceland Where Almost No One Is Allowed to Set Foot

Sixty-three years ago, a new island emerged in the Atlantic Ocean off Iceland. Surtsey was formed after an underwater volcanic eruption that began on November 14, 1963, and today it is one of the few places where scientists can observe how life begins on entirely new land.

The first signs of the eruption were spotted by fishermen off the country’s southern coast. Steam and volcanic ash rose above the sea. The eruption began at a depth of about 130 meters and continued until June 5, 1967.

The accumulation of lava, ash and other volcanic materials gradually raised the island above the water. It is located about 32 kilometers from the coast. By the end of the volcanic activity, its area was approximately 2.6 square kilometers, while its highest point reached about 170 meters above sea level.

Why Tourists Cannot Go Ashore

Surtsey was declared a nature reserve as early as 1965, while the eruptions were still continuing. Access is restricted to prevent the introduction of seeds, microorganisms, soil or other living organisms that could alter the natural course of its development.

According to Earth.com, landing on the island is possible only with permission from the Icelandic Environment Agency, while tourist visits involving going ashore are not permitted. Leaving waste or disturbing the natural formations is also prohibited. Usually, only one to three authorized visits by small groups take place each year.

UNESCO describes Surtsey as an “untouched natural laboratory.” The organization says that the strict ban on visits is intended to allow the island’s colonization by plants and animals, as well as the formation of its geological structures, to develop as naturally as possible.

How Life Reaches the New Land

At first, Surtsey was covered only with volcanic rocks and ash. The first vascular plants were recorded in 1965. Mosses, lichens, fungi and other plant species appeared on the island afterward.

Seeds reach the land via ocean currents, wind and birds. Gulls play a particularly important role. They carry seeds, while their colonies enrich the poor volcanic soil with nutrients. As a result, vegetation begins to spread more rapidly.

Between 1965 and 2015, researchers recorded 74 species of vascular plants, 64 of which were still present in 2015. A further 89 bird species and 335 invertebrate species have been observed on the island. Nevertheless, much of Surtsey remains sparsely vegetated.

The Island Is Shrinking

In addition to biological processes, scientists are also tracking changes in the volcanic rocks. Samples taken during drilling in 1979 and 2017 showed the formation of new mineral compounds, including aluminum tobermorite. A similar mineral has also been found in ancient Roman concrete structures altered by seawater.

Surtsey was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2008. Meanwhile, the island has gradually been losing area due to sea waves, wind and precipitation. From about 2.6 square kilometers at the end of the eruption, it had decreased to approximately 1.4 square kilometers by 2006.

Erosion will likely continue to reshape its outline, with sections made of the most resistant volcanic rocks lasting the longest. That is precisely why access remains restricted: Surtsey is not simply an island, but a natural experiment developing without direct human intervention.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, earth.com