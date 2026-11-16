Bella Hadid buys historic Colorado mining property for $5.5 million

Two old mining structures, a stream beside the house and silence at the end of a gravel driveway – this is what Bella Hadid’s new home in Colorado looks like. The model paid $5.5 million for a property in Crested Butte built around cabins once used by coal-mining workers.

The house measures about 186 sq. m and sits on a plot of approximately 728 sq. m. The property has around 61 meters of river frontage along Coal Creek. Although the main building was constructed in 2001, its architecture incorporates two original structures dating back to the early 20th century.

A home built around century-old mining structures

The old coal sheds were carefully restored and converted into living spaces. The interior features an open floor plan, while the ceilings rise more than 9 meters high.

Distinctive details include massive beams salvaged from a historic warehouse near the Columbia River, as well as iron bolts and other elements from old structures. In this way, the modern home preserves visible traces of the area’s past.

The property is located at the end of a dead-end gravel driveway, where there is only one other house. According to the property description, the location is away from „traffic, tourists and noise“.

The model is already living in the area

According to information cited by „Maritsa“, Bella Hadid had been living in the Crested Butte area for several months before acquiring the property. On November 9, she attended a game of the Colorado Avalanche hockey team and shared her admiration for the state.

„I’m a Colorado girl at heart“

Hadid added that for her it had been „only a matter of time“ before she made it to the team. The post was shared after her attendance at the hockey game.

The 30-year-old model is in a relationship with Nathan Lacy, a local businessman and construction project manager. His name became linked to Hadid after they appeared together in Colorado.

The purchase comes shortly after Bella Hadid’s appearance at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in October. Her new home combines the history of the old mining structures with the seclusion of a mountain property by the water.

Sources: marica.bg, realtor.com, architecturaldigest.com