Medi Promised a Free Section for People with Special Needs at His Concert

If a fourth concert at Arena 8888 Sofia goes ahead, Medi will set aside an entire section with free admission for people with special needs. The pop-folk singer made the promise in an interview for the Coolt show on bTV.

“We will leave an email address where you can register your attendance, and an entire section will be reserved for you, completely free of charge”, Medi said.

Over 30,000 Requests for a New Concert

His statement comes amid strong interest in his concerts at the venue in the capital. Three consecutive dates have already sold out, while more than 30,000 people have submitted requests on the Kupibileti.bg platform for a possible fourth opportunity to see the singer.

The requests do not yet mean that a concert has been confirmed or that tickets have been purchased. According to Medi, he and his team are already in communication with the venue, but no final decision has been made about a new date.

“We are already in communication with the venue about such a concert”, the singer confirmed.

“I Haven’t Slept Because of the Excitement”

In the interview, Medi said that the enormous interest in his concerts had surprised him. Some of his fans had fought to get tickets, and he had also realized the responsibility toward the people who had set aside money to be part of the events.

“First of all, I want to thank all those people who have set aside money during these very difficult times for all of us so that we can be together at my concerts”.

The singer admitted that the past few days had been filled with tension and intense emotions. “I haven’t slept because of the excitement these past few days”, he said.

The success had been especially emotional for his family as well. His mother had cried with joy, while his father had been “over the moon”. Medi himself, however, said that he continued to wonder why this success had happened to him in particular.

“Lili Ivanova Is the Only One at the Top”

The singer rejected the notion that he was the best singer in Bulgaria. “But the absolute truth is that I am not the best singer. There are many singers who are much better than me. There are many artists who are much better”, he said.

Medi pointed to his sincerity toward music and the audience as one of the reasons for the support he receives. Asked about his place in Bulgarian music, he replied: “Lili Ivanova is the only one at the top! I have no idea what it’s like up there.”

In addition to his concerts, in the interview he spoke about his role as a coach in the 12th season of “The Voice of Bulgaria”, prejudice against pop-folk performers, and his personal life.

Source: plovdiv24.bg