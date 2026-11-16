Vlado Mihaylov: I quit drinking and started driving

Some changes are difficult to talk about until a person turns them into concrete actions. For Vlado Mihaylov, this meant quitting drinking, learning to drive a car and writing his first screenplay. The actor spoke about these decisions on the bTV program “This Sunday.”

“I, for example, quit drinking, started driving a car and wrote my first screenplay. Things I perhaps hadn’t had the courage to do,” Mihaylov said.

A personal story behind “The Axis of Life”

Mihaylov has begun filming “The Axis of Life” – a film connected to the death of his friend, psychologist Ivan Vladimirov. Vladimirov was killed after a conflict with a neighbor in Sofia in February 2023.

The story, however, will not be an account of the crime itself. At its center are Vladimirov’s mission and his shared experiences with Mihaylov. The project uses their personal connection as a starting point for a broader conversation about fears, choice and the path to self-knowledge.

“The Axis of Life” has already received approval from the National Film Center, and the screenplay was ranked first in the respective competition session. The director is Atanas Hristoskov.

A film about the fear of being left alone with yourself

Alexander Alexiev is also part of the production. He said that working on the film had prompted him to look differently at his own fears.

“This film personally helped me a great deal to become aware of certain fears I have—fears I had suppressed and not shared,” Alexiev said.

Among these fears, he pointed to being alone with himself. In his words, the realization sounds simple but is difficult to achieve.

The plot follows a spiritual leader and three of his followers, who undergo trials on their path to self-knowledge. At the end of the journey, one of them must be chosen as the leader’s successor.

“The Axis of Life” has been in cinemas in Bulgaria since November 13, 2026, after being presented to audiences as part of the festival program. The discussion about the film emphasizes not Ivan Vladimirov’s tragic end, but the inner changes his story has brought about in the people around him.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, btv.bg