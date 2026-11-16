Azis showed the result of his chest procedure in provocative PHOTOS

Azis once again drew attention to himself with provocative photos published on social media. In the images, the pop-folk singer shows his chest after an aesthetic procedure and demonstrates that he is satisfied with the result.

Alongside the photos, Azis also added a humorous comment that his new acquisition would need a passport of its own. In his post, he wrote: “They make me happy just as they did on the first day.”

Azis continues to experiment with his appearance

The new images are the latest public demonstration of a change in the singer’s appearance. The submitted material does not provide details about the type of procedure or when it was performed.

Source: plovdiv24.bg