On the ice, movement must look effortless, even though it is backed by years of repetition, travel and countless hours of training. On November 16, Maxim Stavisky turns 49 – an age at which he no longer takes to the competitive rink, but continues to pass on his experience to the next generation of figure skaters.

Born on November 16, 1977, in Rostov-on-Don, the athlete became one of the most recognizable figures in Bulgarian winter sports. In 1996, his partnership with Albena Denkova began – a team that gradually took Bulgaria to the top of the world.

From an Unexpected Partnership to World Titles

The formation of the Russian-Bulgarian pair surprised many. “The formation of a Russian-Bulgarian duo surprised everyone. And it happened very simply,” Stavisky said in an interview with BG Voice. Before that, Denkova had parted ways with her Bulgarian partner, while Stavisky had separated from his partner in Russia.

The two quickly established themselves among the leading ice dance pairs. In 2003, they won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Washington, and a year later they took silver in Dortmund. Thus, Denkova and Stavisky became the first Bulgarian figure skaters to win a World Championship medal in the sport.

The historic moment came in 2006 in Calgary. The Bulgarian pair won the world title, securing the country’s first gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships. A year later in Tokyo, Denkova and Stavisky defended their title and became world champions for the second consecutive time.

Olympic Appearances and Recognition

Denkova and Stavisky competed at three Winter Olympic Games – in Nagano in 1998, Salt Lake City in 2002 and Turin in 2006. Among their major achievements was also their victory in the Grand Prix Final during the 2006/2007 season.

In 2007, the two were awarded the Order of Stara Planina, First Class, for their contribution to Bulgarian sport. That same year, Stavisky ended his active competitive career.

From Competitor to Coach

After the end of his career, Stavisky remained on the ice as a coach. Together with Albena Denkova, he works with young figure skaters at the club that bears their names. In 2024, the Denkova-Stavisky Cup brought together more than 300 competitors from 30 countries in Sofia, showing how the pair’s competitive legacy is gradually becoming a school for new generations.

Maxim Stavisky’s story remains intertwined with that of Albena Denkova – with the partnership that brought Bulgaria its first world titles in ice dance, and with the work that continues away from the spotlight of major championships.

Sources: archives.bnr.bg, bgvoice.com, btvsport.bg