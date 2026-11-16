The Christmas Fast Has Begun: What Are the Rules in 2026?

The Christmas Fast, also known as the Nativity Fast, began on November 15 and will continue through December 24. It is a 40-day period of preparation for the Nativity of Christ and is the second-longest fast in the Orthodox calendar after Great Lent.

According to the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, the Nativity Fast is less strict than Great Lent and the Dormition Fast and is similar to the Apostles’ Fast. Meat, milk, dairy products and eggs are excluded from the menu, but the rules vary during the different stages of the fast.

When Is Fish Allowed?

During the first week – from November 15 to 21 – plant-based food prepared with oil is consumed. On November 21, when the Orthodox Church celebrates the Entry of the Theotokos into the Temple, fish is traditionally permitted as well.

From November 22 to December 19, except on Wednesdays and Fridays, invertebrates – snails, mussels, octopuses and others – are allowed. Fish is permitted again on December 6, St. Nicholas Day.

The final five days – from December 20 through 24 – follow a more restrictive regime. Only plant-based food prepared with oil is consumed, while the traditional Christmas Eve fasting table includes dishes such as beans, stuffed vine leaves, stuffed peppers, tikvenik, oshav and walnuts.

Fasting Is Not Only a Change in Diet

The Church views abstinence from certain foods as part of a broader spiritual preparation for the Nativity of Christ. It includes prayer, repentance, good deeds and an effort to give up anger, envy and conflicts.

“What is the benefit of not eating meat if you ‘eat’ your fellow man?”

These words of St. John Chrysostom were quoted by Bulgarian National Television in a report about the beginning of the fast. Their meaning is that dietary abstinence cannot be separated from one’s attitude toward other people.

For people preparing for confession and Holy Communion, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church recommends that they first discuss the manner and degree of fasting with their confessor. The sick and people with chronic illnesses should also adjust their regimen in accordance with medical advice. This also applies in cases where strict abstinence could pose a health risk.

The Christmas Fast ends on December 24, Christmas Eve. On December 25, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Nativity of Christ.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg