Recipe of the Day: Rose-Shaped Pumpkin Pastry with Honey-Orange Syrup

Ingredients:

thin pastry sheets for banitsa - 1 package (400 - 500 g)

pumpkin - 800 g - 1 kg

walnuts - 150 g

sugar - 150 - 180 g

butter - 100 g

oil - 50 ml

cinnamon - 1 tbsp

vanilla - 1 sachet

nutmeg - 1 pinch (optional)

For the honey and orange syrup:

water - 150 ml

orange juice - 100 ml (from about 1 large orange)

sugar - 100 g

honey - 2 heaped tbsp

orange zest - from 1/2 orange

cinnamon or cloves - 1 stick or 2 - 3 cloves (optional)

Method:

In a small saucepan, combine 150 millilitres of water, 100 millilitres of orange juice, 100 grams of sugar, the grated zest of half an orange and, optionally, a cinnamon stick or two to three cloves. Boil the mixture for 5–6 minutes, until the sugar dissolves.

Remove from the heat and wait 2–3 minutes. Then add two heaped tablespoons of honey and stir until it has completely dissolved. Leave the syrup to cool while preparing the pumpkin pastry.

Roll the pastry sheets into coils

Mix the grated pumpkin with the coarsely chopped walnuts, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. Add the sugar immediately before shaping, so that the filling does not release excess juice.

Melt the butter and mix it with the oil. Spread some of the fat and part of the filling over two pastry sheets. Roll them loosely, gently gather them with your fingers and coil them into a spiral. This forms the roses, which are arranged in the centre of a greased rectangular baking tin.

Fill the remaining spaces with pastry sheets brushed with fat and sprinkled with filling. Gather them lengthwise like an accordion, without rolling them into coils. Brush the top of the pumpkin pastry with the remaining fat, especially over the folded edges.

Pour the cold syrup over the hot dessert

Bake the pumpkin pastry in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 35–40 minutes, until the pastry sheets are crisp and golden brown. Immediately after removing it from the oven, pour the completely cooled syrup over the hot dessert.

Pour more syrup around the base and into the centre of the roses, while drizzling the tops more lightly so they retain their crispness. Leave the pumpkin pastry to stand for 15–20 minutes before serving.

The recipe makes 8 servings. The stated total time is 95 minutes, including about 35 minutes of preparation, 40 minutes of baking, 20 minutes of resting and an additional 30 minutes for cooling. The nutritional values are approximate and are calculated at 616 kilocalories per serving.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg