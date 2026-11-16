Miroslav and Dr. Pekin finish third in “Games of Will”

Miroslav Velikov and Dr. Katrin Pekin were eliminated just short of the final of LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars and finished third in the star-studded tournament of “Games of Will”. The pair lost the semifinal competition to the teams of Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva, and Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova. NOVA confirmed the elimination of the reigning champion and his teammate.

The semifinal battle took place on a multi-stage course featuring intricate obstacles and a series of physical and logical challenges. The competition was marked by several changes in the lead, with the final section involving a maze proving decisive.

Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova reached it first. Shortly after them, Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva secured their place in the final. Thus, these two pairs continue the fight for victory in the star-studded tournament.

“The Black Amulet” remains hidden in the Residence

The warriors from the Hurricanes tribe also took part in the battle. They had to identify which of the three pairs would fail to qualify for the final. The Blues chose Miroslav and Dr. Pekin, and their prediction proved correct.

The reward for the correct choice is the opportunity for one of the warriors to find “The Black Amulet” – a secret weapon hidden in the Residence. It may be used only by the participant who manages to find it.

Miroslav and Dr. Pekin talk about their participation

The bronze medalists will be guests on the “After the Games” podcast, where they will talk about their partnership in the Arena and their relationship outside the competition. The conversation is hosted by Simona Ruzhdavichka, and the episode is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

Sources: woman.bg, nova.bg