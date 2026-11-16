The Week Begins with a Brief Geomagnetic Storm

A brief, weak geomagnetic storm may develop on Earth on Tuesday, November 17. The probability of such a scenario is 56%, while the chance that geomagnetic activity will reach only disturbance levels is 35%. The probability that the magnetosphere will remain calm is 9%, the Solar Astronomy Laboratory at the Institute for Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The expected phenomenon is associated with a solar wind stream from a small coronal hole. These are regions in the solar corona from which a faster stream of charged particles emerges. When it reaches Earth, it can temporarily disturb the planet’s magnetic field. NOAA says that such streams usually trigger low- to moderate-level geomagnetic activity, although their exact strength can only be determined once they enter near-Earth space.

“Tomorrow we will find out which is stronger: human intuition or mathematical calculation. If there is a storm, it is expected to be brief,” the scientists said.

Solar Activity Is Calming Down

Geomagnetic activity has remained in the green zone for eight consecutive days. Solar activity is also low. Four weak flares were recorded on November 15, and another was recorded on the morning of November 16.

This follows a period of unusually frequent but predominantly weak flares. On November 7, 29 events were recorded Moscow time, matching the record for the highest number of flares in a single day in the 21st century under this reporting method. All of them occurred in the same sunspot group, numbered 4566. Another 28 flares were recorded on November 8, while during the first eight hours of November 9 – another 10.

Despite the large number of sunspots on the surface of the Sun, strong flares are hardly being observed. According to the laboratory, the period of calm may last a month or longer. If the forecast for November 17 is confirmed, the expected disturbance will be brief and weak, rather than a prolonged or strong geomagnetic storm.