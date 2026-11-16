Veljko Raznatović to Withdraw His Sons from Kindergarten over a Skirted Costume

Veljko, the son of Ceca Raznatović, announced that he would withdraw his three sons from the kindergarten in Titel following a dispute over a costume that his youngest son had worn during playtime. The child is two years old, and the ladybug costume included a skirt.

According to Raznatović, his wife Bogdana found the child dressed this way, and the family asked the staff for an explanation. The kindergarten said that all costumes were available to the children and that each of them could choose what to wear. According to the boxer, the staff said that the new educational program did not allow costumes to be divided by gender.

“As a parent, I have the right to know what is happening at an institution my child attends,” Veljko Raznatović said.

He said that his family had the option of choosing a private kindergarten, educating their children at home, or moving to another city. However, he said that such a choice was not available to most families in Titel. Raznatović called for clear rules to be introduced and said he would withdraw his sons until the director was replaced and the institution's policy was changed.

Director Jovanka Andrić presented a different version of events. She said that it was a children's game and that the two-year-old boy had chosen the ladybug costume himself.

“For him, it was simply part of the costume, an interesting piece of clothing and an element of the game, without the meanings and divisions that adults often attach to clothing,” Andrić said.

She added that at this age, children explore the world spontaneously and that no conclusions should be drawn about their personality or identity based on their choice of clothing. In her view, the kindergarten's task is to provide free play without judgment.

The case sparked reactions in Serbia after Raznatović described the approach as a threat to traditional family values and Orthodoxy. Some public comments supported his position, while others described it as an excessive reaction to an ordinary children's game.