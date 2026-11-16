Europe’s largest Christmas market opens in Craiova

Craiova has once again been transformed into a grand Christmas scene after the market in the Romanian city opened its doors on November 13. The festive event will run until January 3, 2027, while the lighting ceremony on the first evening attracted nearly 100,000 visitors from Romania and abroad.

This year’s edition is dedicated to “The Kingdom of the Elves.” The theme has been incorporated into the decorations, attractions and design of the city centre, while the traditional Christmas colours and motifs from Romanian customs have been preserved.

“Although the theme has an international feel, the decorations feature traditional Christmas colours and draw inspiration from Romanian customs. This is a deliberate choice, given our expectations of many foreign guests following the title we won for 2026 – Europe’s best Christmas market,” said Craiova Mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu.

Five squares and more than 2 million lights

The market covers five squares and the adjoining streets in the centre of Craiova. It spans 270,000 square metres, while the area is illuminated by more than 2 million lights. Visitors can explore hand-painted wooden stalls set among decorated historic buildings.

Among the main attractions are a 9-metre-tall Santa Claus, an elves’ maze and a toy workshop. A 40-metre observation wheel has also been set up, while the programme includes an ice rink and Santa’s flying sleigh. The official programme envisages the sleigh show continuing until December 27, while the market and the other attractions will operate until January 3, 2027.

The festive atmosphere is enhanced by mulled wine, cinnamon, traditional Romanian specialities and concerts. Craiova won the title of “Europe’s Best Christmas Market” for 2026 in the European Best Destinations ranking, which, according to the mayor, has raised expectations for international interest in this year’s edition.