Foo Fighters to Perform Their First Concert in Bulgaria This Summer

Foo Fighters will perform their first concert in Bulgaria on June 30, 2027. The band will take the stage at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia at the invitation of Fest Team as part of the Take Cover tour.

The Sofia concert is included in the European and UK leg of the tour. It begins on June 9, 2027, in Reykjavik and ends on September 18 in Dublin. The schedule also includes two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium – on September 9 and 11.

Slowdive and Reclus.É. will perform before Foo Fighters in Sofia.

Slowdive are among the most recognizable names in the shoegaze scene – a style built on dense guitars, rich effects and atmospheric sound. The band consists of Rachel Goswell, Neil Halstead, Christian Savill, Nick Chaplin and Simon Scott.

Slowdive released their fifth studio album, “Everything Is Alive”, in 2023. Reclus.É. is a project by Daniel P. Carter and Soren Bryce, whose name was inspired by the French geographer and anarchist Élisée Reclus.

Presale for Fest Club members begins on Thursday, November 19, at 10:00 a.m. General sale begins on Friday, November 20, also at 10:00 a.m., via Ticket Station.

Ticket prices start at €66. The organizers describe the concert as part of Foo Fighters’ biggest tour to date.

The band’s lineup consists of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin. The tour’s setlist includes Foo Fighters hits, less frequently performed songs and various surprises. According to The Times, the band’s concerts are “three hours swept away in a whirlwind of full-throttle hits”.