Bulgarians Conquer Hollywood: Bulgarian Filmmakers Win Prestigious International Award

Bulgarian filmmakers achieved a significant success on the global film scene after their production “The Kaiser” received a prestigious award at the International Motor Film Awards 2026—the international awards dedicated to the finest achievements in automotive cinema and screen productions related to motorsports.

The ceremony took place on November 14 at the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, bringing together representatives of the international film industry, leading professionals, filmmakers and figures from the world of motorsports.

Bulgaria also stood among the honorees on this prestigious international stage, thanks to the talent, ambition and dedication of a Bulgarian film crew.

At the heart of the success are director Lyubo Marinov, producer Vasil Bulyanski and cinematographer Veselin Menkadzhiev, who, together with their colleagues, transformed a bold creative idea into a production that reached international audiences and earned recognition in one of the most competitive environments in global cinema.

The success came with the short narrative film “The Kaiser”—a biographical production inspired by the early years in the career of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher.

The story of one of the greatest legends in world sport is told through the eyes of Bulgarian filmmakers, who succeeded in turning their vision into an internationally acclaimed cinematic project. The cast includes Zhivko Sirakov, Dimitar Marinov and Kristo Stoichkov, while the executive producers are Jonas Tolkington and Tsetso Borisov.

At a time when the global film industry continues to evolve and discover new creative voices, the Bulgarian team’s award is a powerful sign of the potential of professionals from the country. Achievements of this kind go beyond the scope of a particular production. They strengthen the international reputation of Bulgarian cinema, create new opportunities for creative collaboration and draw attention to the country as a source of talent, original ideas and professionalism.