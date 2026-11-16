Tony Storaro and Yordanka Hristova performed the duet “Forgive Me” at the folk star’s big concert (VIDEO)

Twenty-one years after recording the duet “Forgive Me,” Tony Storaro and Yordanka Hristova performed the song together on stage for the first time. This happened during the singer’s anniversary concert at “Arena 8888 Sofia,” with which he marked his 50th birthday.

The event on November 13 lasted more than three hours and brought performers from different generations together on one stage. The appearance of Yordanka Hristova was among the evening’s most emotional moments, and the audience welcomed her appearance with applause.

After the performance, Yordanka Hristova recounted how she had met Tony Storaro. In 2005, she had appeared on a radio program to share memories of Emil Dimitrov following his death. Storaro was among the listeners who called in on air.

When the host asked her whether she had recognized his voice, Yordanka replied: “How could I not recognize it? That timbre is unmistakable!”

The singer also recalled a funny incident in Bansko that took place after the song and its video had been released. While she was waiting backstage, two children approached her. One asked for an autograph, while the other asked who she was. The answer was: “The one who sings with Tony Storaro!” Yordanka Hristova took the situation with a sense of humor and gave a second autograph, intended for the child’s grandmother, asking whether she knew who “that one” was. The story provoked laughter and applause in the hall.

Greek music held a special place in the anniversary program. Seventeen musicians from Greece, led by Yannis Perdikaris, joined Tony Storaro on stage. They performed his songs in new arrangements, and the concert also featured a medley of favorite Greek hits.

Among the special guests were Sarina Kross, Emilia, Sofi Marinova, Gloria and Aristos Konstantinou. The stage was also joined by the jubilarian’s sons - Fiki and Emrah.

The family was also part of the celebration. The singer’s two grandchildren greeted the audience at the beginning of the concert, and later little Eslem appeared spontaneously to dance to “For One Woman” - the song Storaro dedicated to his wife Vildan.

At the end of the evening, the singer thanked his fans for the years during which they had listened to his music and shared personal celebrations and difficult moments with him: “We suffered together, we rejoiced together. Thank you, dear audience! I bow before you!”