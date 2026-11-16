Russell Brand compared himself to the imprisoned Apostle Paul

Russell Brand continues to deny his guilt after being sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults. His wife Laura Gallacher read a message from him during the Sunday Service video programme, published online.

“As you know, I am not guilty of the crimes for which I am in prison, so something strange is happening,” Brand said in the text read by Gallacher.

The British comedian, actor and media presenter was found guilty by a jury on 5 November. On 9 November, Southwark Crown Court in London sentenced him for one rape and three sexual assaults against four women, committed between 2004 and 2009.

In the recording, Russell Brand said that he had been transferred to Littlehey prison in Cambridgeshire. “I am in the largest prison for sex offenders in Europe,” he said.

The comedian said that the staff were “strong, kind and dedicated”. As for the other prisoners, he said he was not in a position to judge them because he did not know which of them were innocent, while those who had committed crimes were, in his view, people for whose salvation Christ had died.

“Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another, as God has forgiven us,” part of the message reads.

At the end, Russell Brand asked his followers to support his wife and family.

Gallacher said she would continue Sunday Service without her husband, although the change would be difficult for her. She said that she spoke to him and that he was well and praying.

At the beginning of the episode, she read an excerpt from the Apostle Paul’s Epistle to the Philippians, written during his imprisonment. In this way, Brand’s message placed his conviction and time in prison in a religious context.

Russell Brand was initially taken to Wandsworth prison in London and was later transferred to Littlehey, a Category C prison. The transfer was reported by British media, but the reasons for it have not been officially announced.

Prosecutor David Roberts said after the sentencing that Brand had used his fame and influence to create situations in which he pursued women regardless of their wishes. The Metropolitan Police said that the four women gave evidence during a four-week trial.

The British actor has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. The names of the women involved in the case have not been disclosed because of their right to lifelong anonymity.