When a Mother Has a Favorite Among Her Children

One child gets an extra five minutes before bedtime. The mother forgives another child for the same misbehavior for which the first would have been punished. Sometimes the difference lies in money, time and attention, and sometimes it is only in the tone of voice. It is precisely in such everyday moments that the feeling that a mother has a favorite can emerge.

Psychologists call the phenomenon “differential parental treatment.” This does not necessarily mean that the parent loves one child and not the other. It means that children receive different amounts of affection, control, freedom, resources or negative attention.

Which Children Are More Often Favored

A meta-analysis published in January 2025 in the journal Psychological Bulletin combines data from 30 scientific publications and 14 databases, involving a total of 19,469 participants. The researchers examined the influence of gender, age, birth order, temperament and personality traits on how children are treated.

The results do not establish a universal rule, but they reveal several recurring trends. Parents, including mothers, more often report treating daughters more favorably. More responsible, organized and agreeable children also receive more positive attention and experience fewer conflicts.

Older children may be given more freedom and autonomy because they are more mature or because the parent has already gained experience. However, this can easily look like a privilege granted to the younger children or as excessive trust placed in the firstborn.

When Differences Become a Problem

“This research helps us understand which children are more likely to receive preferential treatment, which can be either positive or negative,” says lead author Alexander Jensen of Brigham Young University.

Different treatment in itself is not proof of favoritism. A baby, a schoolchild and a teenager have different needs, and one child may require more help because of illness, anxiety or difficulties at school. The problem arises when the difference is constant, unexplained and felt as a judgment of the person’s character.

A large-scale analysis of 26 studies involving more than 37,000 participants linked greater differences in treatment to depressive symptoms, internalizing anxiety responses, aggressive behavior and rule-breaking behavior. The associations are statistical and do not prove that favoritism itself is the sole cause of these problems.

Research also shows something important about the “favorite” child. They may receive more support, but that does not mean they are spared family tension. Favoritism can turn siblings into rivals, while the favored child may be burdened with the expectation of always being successful, obedient or close to their mother.

Children Seek Fairness, Not Equality

According to researchers from the American Psychological Association, children do not expect to be treated in exactly the same way in every situation. However, they compare the reasons and assess whether the difference is fair. If one child is given a later curfew because they are older, the explanation may be accepted. If the rule is changed only for the “favorite,” resentment builds up.

That is precisely what makes maternal favoritism such a lasting memory. One child does not have to receive everything while the other gets nothing. Repeated comparisons, a different tone of voice and the feeling that love must be earned are enough. Later, these experiences can continue to affect the closeness between siblings, even when the children are already adults.

Sources: theguardian.com, cbsnews.com