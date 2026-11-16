Britney Spears reveals her secret fashion project – BTiny jewelry line

Britney Spears’ secret business venture now has a name – BTiny. The 44-year-old singer unveiled her new jewelry line through a website launched on Friday, but for now it does not display any specific designs or offer products for purchase.

Visitors can sign up for a notification list. The homepage features a gold logo with a shooting star, accompanied by the brief message: “Okay, so… I’ve been keeping a secret. A little one… although maybe it’s TINY.”

According to Page Six, a source close to Spears said the singer had been working on the collection over the past year without revealing any details. The source described BTiny as “a deeply personal project” that Britney Spears and her fans have been waiting for for more than 20 years.

“For the past year, Britney has been working on a highly secret project. This is a deeply personal project that both Britney and her fans have been longing for for more than 20 years,” the source told Page Six.

The same person added: “It’s coming very soon!”

The launch of BTiny comes several days after a Page Six report said that Spears was preparing a new business venture described as a longtime dream of hers. At the time, the project’s name and purpose were not known.

At this stage, the BTiny website mainly serves to collect the contact details of prospective customers. No photos of the jewelry, prices or official date for the collection’s release have been published.

Thus, the project’s first public step is limited to its name, logo and promise of an upcoming launch. The specific designs will be revealed at a later stage, while the source close to Spears assures that this will happen soon.