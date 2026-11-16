Nevena Bozukova reveals how Gamov stripped off in front of female colleagues backstage

Nevena Bozukova-Neve spoke about Stanеmir Gamov’s unusual backstage pranks during the performance of „Vrazhalets“. According to the actress, he would expose different parts of his body from the side stage wings while she and Albena Pavlova were on stage, trying to make them laugh and see whether they could keep their composure in front of the audience.

„While we were on the first stage, he would show them to us from the side wings,“ Bozukova recalls. She explains that she herself is not easily tempted to laugh during a performance, while Pavlova would react more readily to such provocations.

According to the actress’s account, there are moments in the production when she and Pavlova have to turn toward the mayor. That was precisely when their attention would be drawn to the side wings, where Gamov would be waiting for them with yet another prank.

Bozukova presents the incidents as behind-the-scenes theatrical banter, rather than a conflict between the actors. She continues to prefer Gamov in his role in „Vrazhalets“, a performance that has been staged for around two decades.

The actor also appears in the comedy „From the Waist Down“ alongside Tsvetomir Ivanov-Tsetso and Rumen Ugrinski. The production tells the story of three men waiting outside a urologist’s office, but unwilling to share the reason for their visit.