Ivo Dimchev admits that despite his musical talent, he does not know how to read music

On his 50th birthday, Ivo Dimchev made an unexpected confession about the way he creates music. Appearing on the programme „The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“, the artist said that he has no serious theoretical training and does not know how to read music.

„I don’t even know how to read music,“ Dimchev said.

He explained that he had learned everything he knew driven by his curiosity, and that for him music was above all a feeling and inspiration. Dimchev said that he loved placing his fingers on the piano and creating sounds that made him feel full of life.

He appeared in the studio together with music producer Sania Armutlieva. The two spoke about a Virginia Records creative camp in Borovets, attended by 61 people, including 31 Bulgarians.

„In four days, we created 65 songs in 15 studios,“ Armutlieva said. Dimchev admitted that he had initially been sceptical about the idea of creating music so quickly, but changed his mind after taking part.

During the camp, he first worked on songs in the style of Korean pop, and then moved on to retro soul inspired by Amy Winehouse and Motown. The artist jokingly described his latest work as „medieval K-pop“. He also joked about the catering arrangements, noting that two hours were set aside for each meal, or six hours a day in total.

Sania Armutlieva said that Dimchev’s songs had provoked a strong reaction among the other participants. According to her, whenever his music was played, everyone stopped and listened.

The producer also stated that natural gifts alone are not enough to succeed in the music industry. „Talent is slightly overrated,“ Armutlieva said, adding that hard work, effort, communication skills, adaptability and humanity are also needed.

Dimchev, for his part, stressed that he had never pursued fame as an end in itself. For him, the freedom to experiment and responsibility towards the audience remain paramount. He also expressed his admiration for young musicians, whom he described as hardworking and disciplined.

The artist’s jubilee year will continue with a concert on 12 December in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, where he will celebrate his 50th anniversary.