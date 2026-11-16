Johnny Depp lives a peaceful life in the Bahamas, far from Hollywood

There are no red carpets, photographers or curious onlookers on the island. There are books, a guitar, a painting studio and silence. This is how Johnny Depp describes the place in the Bahamas where he spends most of his time.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, the actor says that he finds it difficult to have privacy in the United States, while life on the island gives him a sense of freedom.

“Today, I live in the Bahamas most of the time. There, I found complete peace and quiet. No one points a camera at me or watches me,” Depp says.

He bought his wooden house, built in the 1940s, in 2004. Later, he added a yurt and a painting studio to the property. Art remains an important part of his daily life, with the actor describing it as a refuge that helps him make sense of what is happening around him.

Johnny Depp owns his own island in the Bahamas. As early as 2009, he described escaping public life as a necessity rather than a whim. After difficult roles, the actor said he needed a place where he could clear his mind.

“Escape is a way for me to survive,” Depp said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to him, traveling to the island brings a feeling of immediate freedom, simplicity and at least a little anonymity. In 2023, he told SCMP Style that it is precisely there that he feels closest to himself and can be completely normal.

In his free time, Depp picks up a few books and relaxes on the sofa, plays guitar in his music studio, paints or meditates. “You have to have a refuge, a safe place where you can escape from the attention and interest of others,” the actor says.

Music is the reason the on-screen Captain Jack Sparrow left for Los Angeles in 1983. At the time, he played in a band and had no plans for a career in film. Shortly after arriving, he met Nicolas Cage, who encouraged him to try acting.

“I was ready to do anything that would help me pay my bills,” Johnny Depp recalls.

That marked the beginning of his rise to fame with films such as “Edward Scissorhands” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”. Now the actor is returning to a major Hollywood production with the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the film “Ebenezer”, released in cinemas on November 13. The production is his first major Hollywood film in eight years.

In a conversation with CBS Mornings, Johnny Depp also talks about his children - 27-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and 24-year-old Jack Depp. He says that the birth of his first child completely changed the way he understood life and his profession.

“There were years when I asked myself what I was doing and why I was making these films. When my first child was born, I suddenly understood what it had all been for,” the actor says.