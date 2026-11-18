The dome already towered over Rome, the façade was almost complete, and behind the walls of the new church were gathered works by Michelangelo, Bernini and other masters of the Italian Renaissance and Baroque. On November 18, 1626, Pope Urban VIII consecrated St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican – 120 years after Pope Julius II laid the first stone.

The date is also connected with the history of the older church on this site. The present-day basilica was built on the foundations of a church constructed in the 4th century under Emperor Constantine the Great over the traditionally venerated site of the tomb of the Apostle Peter. The Vatican Library identifies April 18, 1506, as the beginning of construction and 1626 as the year of its completion and consecration.

120 years of work and several generations of architects

The project passed through the hands of Donato Bramante, Raphael, Antonio da Sangallo the Younger, Michelangelo, Giacomo della Porta, Domenico Fontana and Carlo Maderno. Michelangelo took over work on the dome in 1546, and after his death in 1564, Giacomo della Porta and Domenico Fontana completed the structure. The dome was completed in 1590, and its lantern in 1593.

Carlo Maderno built the façade between 1607 and 1614. This explains why 1615 is sometimes cited as the end of the main construction phase. The new basilica itself, however, was consecrated on November 18, 1626, by Urban VIII.

One of the largest churches in the world

The basilica’s official website lists approximately 22,000 sq. m of floor space. The building is approximately 187 meters long, while its height to the top of the dome reaches 136 meters. Because of its scale, St. Peter’s is described as the largest place of Christian worship.

Although it is often called a cathedral in everyday speech, St. Peter’s is a papal basilica, not the cathedral of Rome. The cathedral church of the Diocese of Rome is the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran. St. Peter’s remains one of the most significant places of pilgrimage in the Catholic world, built around the venerated tomb of the apostle.

“A magnificent tomb before the city” – this is how Eusebius of Caesarea described the site, to which Christians from different parts of the Roman Empire had already flocked in the early centuries.

Four centuries after its consecration, the church continues to combine a religious center, a monument to European history and an architectural complex whose construction unfolded during the pontificates of 20 popes.

Sources: apnews.com