Ivka Beybe and Vladi got engaged after “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” (PHOTOS)

Ivka Beybe said “YES” to Vladislav Borisov, known as Vladi on “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise.” During the first ring ceremony, he placed an engagement ring on her finger, and the two left the estate as the first couple of the season to be given the opportunity to continue their story outside the television format. The information was published by CodeFashion and was also confirmed by bTV Media Group.

The ceremony took place after the other participants named Ivka and Vladi as the most in-love couple at the estate. This gave the two of them the opportunity to declare their feelings and take the next step in front of the cameras.

“I’ve been waiting for you for 26 years. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me!”

This is what Ivka Beybe said after receiving the ring. She promised Vladi that she would be his “good morning” and his “good night.” In one of the most emotional moments of the show, the influencer also said: “I want to grow old with you.”

The story begins in the very first days

Ivka and Vladi’s relationship began at the very start of the reality show. Their initial attraction gradually grew into closeness, and Ivka made no secret of her feelings for the pharmacist. She admitted that this was the first time she had experienced love at first sight and that she probably would not have paid attention to Vladi if the two had not met precisely on the show.

Their relationship went through jealousy, challenges and emotional confessions, but ultimately received the greatest support from the other participants. This allowed them to leave the estate together and find out whether their relationship would continue outside the reality-show format.

For Ivka Beybe, the experience is also significant because of the way it changed her perception of love. She shared that Vladi had shown her that a relationship could be genuine, harmonious and free of pain.

According to CodeFashion, the two are still together and in love. Whether their promise of a shared future will turn into a lasting relationship outside the cameras remains to be seen.